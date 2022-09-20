49ers work out five quarterbacks

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 20, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Houston Texans
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster.

They’ve set out to find at least one more.

According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.

Of the five passers, Glennon has the most NFL playing experience. He has appeared in 40 games with 31 starts since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2013. While he’s started nine games over the past two seasons, he hasn’t won a start since 2017 when he was with Chicago.

Last year with the Giants, Glennon completed 54 percent of his passes for 790 yards with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCarron has appeared in 17 games with four starts, Hogan nine games with one start, Gilbert eight games with two starts, and Benkert one game.

While Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since the club acquired him in 2017, Purdy was a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft.

Lance underwent successful surgery to repair a fibula fracture and ligament disruption on Monday.

19 responses to “49ers work out five quarterbacks

  1. With Jimmy G. and his injury history, this could be more than hypothetical. If Jimmy gets injured, none of these guys inspire any confidence with me.

    I’m no expert but it beats me how Mike Glennon is even mentioned. Yeah, I know, he has starting experience, BUT, almost all of it is not positive!

  2. Why not one of the other failed QB’s that were on SF the last 2-3 years? Can’t remember their names but they couldn’t be any worse than these guys and at least they know the offense.

  4. AJ McCarron or Glennon…call the Panthers about Sam Darnold…. probably could get him for a football….he should be ready for week 5. Not great but not a bad option

  6. These names are all disgusting.

    if I were Kyle, I’d be calling up Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel right now and seeing if I can get Mike White or Teddy Bridgewater for a Day 3 pick.

  8. I would bring in AJ McCarron and not because his wife is really pretty….okay, because his wife is really pretty.

  9. Benkert Gilbert, Glennon, Hogan and McCarron. Great name for a law firm. Not so good options as backup QBs.

  10. AJ McCarron still has an NFL career? Good for him.

    A throwback to the days where Alabama won with mediocre quarterbacks.

  12. I can’t believe kapernick isn’t in the group, NFL should and Florio should investigate

  13. What a drastic turn of events. Clara went from what they thought was the cat bird seat with their QB situation to a play away from the cat box. If JG goes down, which is likely, Shanahan will be adding a lot more L’s to his win/loss record. 😉

  16. What a motley crew of rejects & retreads.
    These guys are literally on the street.
    They aren’t even considered good enough to be on anyone’s practice squad.
    I’d be embarrassed to even release their names to the public.

  18. Jim Czerwinski says:
    September 20, 2022 at 5:26 pm
    AJ McCarron or Glennon…call the Panthers about Sam Darnold…. probably could get him for a football….he should be ready for week 5. Not great but not a bad option.

    Thinking the same thing. They trade for Sam and a future 7th or something. Gets Sam back to Cali, Sam could maybe have a decently built team to work with. Not a 9ers fan but they sure are better than the Jets or Panthers.

