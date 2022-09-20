Bears barely passing, Justin Fields has just 28 attempts through two games

Getty Images

There’s nothing more important to the Bears this year than the development of quarterback Justin Fields, but through two games the Bears aren’t giving Fields many opportunities to show what he can do.

Fields has thrown just 28 passes this season, which is dead last in the NFL and then some: Fields actually ranks 33rd in the NFL, not 32nd, because every starting quarterback has thrown more passes than Fields, including both quarterbacks who have started for the Cowboys. Every other team in the NFL has at least 28 completions.

Usually when teams aren’t passing much, that’s because they’re protecting leads. But it’s not the case with the Bears, who have been play from behind for most of this season: The Bears had a lead for only the final 12 minutes of their win over the 49ers in Week One, and they led for just five minutes in their loss to the Packers.

Fields threw 17 passes in Week One, when the Bears were playing in pouring rain, and it seemed a certainty that they’d throw more in Week Two. Instead, they threw just 11 passes in Week Two. Perhaps they’ll let Fields throw more in Week Three. No NFL team is throwing less.