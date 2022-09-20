Browns identify, plan to ban fan who hit Jimmy Haslam with bottle during Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

The Browns plan to ban a fan from First Energy Stadium after an investigation found they threw a bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media shared a video from field level of Haslam getting hit and looking up into the stands while reporting that the team identified the fan through other video from inside the stadium. The team issued a statement saying they have shared the footage with authorities.

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the Browns said in a statement. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The incident in Cleveland was not the only one involving a fan and someone on the field from Week Two. A fan in Las Vegas struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face after Arizona’s game-winning touchdown, which resulted in a battery complaint being filed with the Las Vegas Police Department.