Buccaneers signing Cole Beasley

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver.

Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon.

According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in another veteran wide receiver, was involved in the decision to sign Beasley.

Last year with the Bills, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown. He now joins a Buccaneers receiving corps that is good when everyone is available, but is without Mike Evans while he serves a one-game suspension, and Julio Jones while he recovers from a knee injury.