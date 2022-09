Getty Images

The Buccaneers have taken a hit on their defensive line.

Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is expected to miss a month, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 33-year-old Hicks signed with the Bucs in June and has started both games so far this season.

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches will likely see more playing time while Hicks is out.