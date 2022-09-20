Cardinals sign Devon Kennard to active roster

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard took part in the Cardinals’ first two games of the season as a practice squad elevation and he’ll be joining the team with a different status for this week’s game against the Rams.

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have signed Kennard to the active roster. Wide receiver Andre Baccellia was waived in a corresponding move.

Kennard had two tackles while playing 52 defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season. He had 43 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in 28 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons.

Baccellia had two catches for 12 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders. His departure from the active roster may be a sign that the Cardinals think Rondale Moore or Andy Isabella will be healthy enough to play this week.