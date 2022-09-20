Cleveland police arrest fan who hit Jimmy Haslam with a bottle

Getty Images

Cleveland police arrested the fan they accuse of throwing a bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the team’s loss to the Jets.

WKYC reports that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, Ohio, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

The Cleveland Division of Police used surveillance footage to identify Miller. Multiple officers tried to detain him at the stadium, but he failed to comply. Eventually, they got him into a police room at the stadium, where an officer on scene wrote that Miller “appeared to be intoxicated.”

Miller told police the bottle “never hit the field,” according to the police report obtained by WKYC.

The Browns plan to ban Miller from FirstEnergy Stadium for life.