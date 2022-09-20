Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz

Getty Images

The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where Gallup is physically after months of rehabbing the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season, but that it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be in the lineup. Jones said the team will see “how this week goes” before making any decisions.

The same is true for tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz injured his knee last Sunday and isn’t expected to be out for a long stretch, but Jones said that this week’s practices will also determine his availability against the Giants.

Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot are the other tight ends on the active roster in Dallas.