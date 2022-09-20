Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital

Posted by Josh Alper on September 20, 2022
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left the field at Highmark Stadium in an ambulance after a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Titans, but an update on his condition Tuesday morning is a positive one.

The Bills announced that Jackson had movement in his extremities before he left the stadium for further tests and evaluation at a local hospital. Those tests apparently went well.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jackson has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home. Garafolo adds that Jackson walked out of the hospital and that “all indications” are that Jackson avoided a serious injury despite how bad the hit looked.

There’s no word on when Jackson might return to the team, but that’s of less importance than the fact that Jackson is doing well less than 24 hours after getting hurt.

  2. I’m glad he’s okay, and a big thanks to the paramedics, physicians and nurses who helped him.

  6. What a relief. Edmunds must have been inadvertently quoting The Longest Yard to himself when he saw that replay

  8. Prayers for Dane… hope he is doing well.
    Great win last night Buffalo! We were loud and proud. Best crowd I’ve been apart of ever! Season ticket holder for 21 years. Keep it up. Miami wants us?? We’ll be there Sunday!
    Let’s Gooo Buffalo!!!

  9. That was a late hit no matter how you cut it, and it was on his own player… Friendly fire or not, that has no place in the NFL. Period

  10. Real glad he is alright. Scary hit. It is a violent game, however if you looked at the hit. The other Bills player was coming in late and trying to do the same damage to the Titan player who was down. Collateral damage is always worse. I am amazed these guys can function after getting hit like that.

