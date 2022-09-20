Dane Jackson has been released from the hospital

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left the field at Highmark Stadium in an ambulance after a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Titans, but an update on his condition Tuesday morning is a positive one.

The Bills announced that Jackson had movement in his extremities before he left the stadium for further tests and evaluation at a local hospital. Those tests apparently went well.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jackson has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home. Garafolo adds that Jackson walked out of the hospital and that “all indications” are that Jackson avoided a serious injury despite how bad the hit looked.

There’s no word on when Jackson might return to the team, but that’s of less importance than the fact that Jackson is doing well less than 24 hours after getting hurt.