Dane Jackson is in “good spirits;” Micah Hyde also went to hospital for tests

Getty Images

The Bills announced earlier Tuesday that tests on cornerback Dane Jackson‘s neck and spinal cord revealed no major injury. Jackson was released from Erie County Medical Center and returned to the team facility after the scary hit he took in Monday night’s game.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he had a “good” conversation with Jackson in the training room.

“Very fortunate that he’s in good spirits today, and we’re just going to continue to take that day by day,” McDermott said, via video from the team.

Jackson was transported by ambulance to the hospital after teammate Tremaine Edmunds inadvertently made contact with Jackson’s head and neck while Jackson was tackling Titans receiver Treylon Burks. There was a huge sigh of relief in Buffalo when Jackson checked out of the hospital.

“That’s the part that’s bigger than football,” McDermott said. “There’s a football piece of that, but the bigger piece of the pie there is Dane’s health and well-being. That’s true for every one of our players and staff. We’re trying like heck to win games, but at the end of the day it’s quality of life and making sure everyone’s doing well that way.”

McDermott said it is too early to know Jackson’s status for Sunday.

The coach also revealed that safety Micah Hyde went to the hospital for observation after being hit in the head late in the third quarter. Hyde also was released after undergoing medical tests.

McDermott called Hyde, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) “day to day.”