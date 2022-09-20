Darius Slay: I was looking forward to Justin Jefferson matchup

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has gotten the better of a lot of cornerbacks since he entered the league as a 2020 first-round pick, but that wasn’t the case on Monday night.

Jefferson was held to six catches for 48 yards on a night when Darius Slay often drew the assignment of covering him. Slay also picked off a pair of passes intended for Jefferson and the Eagles cruised to a 24-7 victory on their home field.

After the game, Slay was asked at his press conference if he had extra incentive to play well because Jefferson was on the other side of the field.

“I am not going to say it like that because I am always eager to go at all times,” Slay said. “I take no match-up lightly, but he is one of the best in the world. I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup.”

Slay will get another top wideout next weekend when the Eagles face Terry McLaurin and the Commanders in Washington. Monday night’s performance should provide plenty of confidence in his ability to keep the opposing offense in check.