Devin Bush returns to full practice Tuesday

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Steelers are fairly healthy after two weeks, with only one player on their injury report.

Linebacker Devin Bush has a foot injury that limited him Monday, but he returned to full participation Tuesday.

Tuesday was the team’s only full practice of the week ahead of the game against the Browns on Thursday night.

Bush was credited with four tackles in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots after making five tackles in the Steelers’ season-opening win.

Bush is in the final year of his contract as the Steelers declined his fifth-year option. The 10th overall selection missed 14 games his first three seasons and made no Pro Bowls, so a big season in 2022 should make for a bigger contract for 2023.

  1. They traded up in Rd 1 for this BUST.

    Colbert.

    We all saw Pitt lacking talent and quality depth on Sunday, yet the media tries to tell us somehow NE “lacks talent”.

    Yeah, I don’t think so.

