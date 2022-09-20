Frank Reich: I could not be happier that Matt Ryan is our quarterback

September 20, 2022
Nothing worked for the Colts in their 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, so it’s no surprise that Matt Ryan looked bad.

The 37-year-old quarterback finished just 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards. he was sacked five times and fumbled once, though Indianapolis didn’t lose it.

Still, head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence in his signal-caller on Monday, noting a lot of what went wrong happened around Ryan.

“I mean the protection yesterday wasn’t our best effort. He was under duress a number of times,” Reich said in his press conference. “There’s still mistakes that he made, that we all make, but I think overall — listen, I understand how the quarterback position is. You’re really dependent on everybody else on there, but you’re at the center of it so you have to make it work.

“What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility. He’s the leader. I could not be happier that he’s our quarterback. He’s an elite leader and I really believe he can be an elite player in this offense. We’ve all got to pull it together. We all have got to carry our own weight, each one of us, including him and everybody on that offense.”

Through two weeks, Ryan has completed 60 percent of his passes for 547 yards with one touchdown, four interceptions, and five fumbles with one lost.

The 0-1-1 Colts have another tough matchup against the Chiefs on tap for Week Three.

  1. Exactly, Frank: Ryan’s play is making it hard for Colts fans everywhere to be any happier than they already are — which is not very — about him being their QB.

  2. Sounds like Frank knows he’s going to get fired at the end of the season. Chris Ballard, probably, too, but in reality what is their options? Spend a bunch of picks to move up and draft a rookie QB? They’re rolling the dice on these stop gap guys in Rivers, Wentz and Ryan, and in hindsight it’s a terrible move, but they didn’t have many other options. They probably didn’t want DeShaun Watson the person, even if they wanted the player, but Houston was never going to trade him in division. Russ looks cooked, rather than Russ cooking, Baker was wa big question mark, Jimmy G might have been the only realistic option out there outside of Ryan or rolling with a late 1st round rookie. They haven’t been bad enough to get a top pick since Luck was around, and were below average at the worst.

    That said, they still need to be better, but it wasn’t like they missed on some great opportunity.

  4. Sure Frank. I know, what are you supposed to say other than what you did? Pretty sure if Josh Allen (or other top tier QB’s)was your QB, you’d be happier. ALOT HAPPIER.

  8. He must want the rest of his contract without having to work for it because he will be doing just that if Ryan doesn’t turn it around.

  16. Don’t think three (Kelly, Smith, Nelson) of the NFL’s highest paid O-line members get a free pass on this one. They were pushed around all day by Jacksonville while Ryan ran for his life. Nobody (Ballard) worried about cap numbers when they got their $$$ contract$.

  18. 1TD and 9 turnovers. Wow. That’s worse than Kirk Cousins numbers from last night. Oh that’s for 2 weeks? My condolences on your season.

    The Chiefs were the only game i thought the Colts might lose out of the first 3. Now i can’t see how they don’t go 0-2-1.

  19. Ryan is compared to Flacco since they entered the league from the same draft. Ryan has the stats, including the Superbowl loss. Flacco isn’t as flashy, but he led the Ravens to their 2nd Superbowl. Joe Cool will always be loved in Baltimore!

  20. Like that dog in the fire, that says WHAT FIRE? This is a completely safe boat, they call it the titanic, the greatest hull in history!

    If you are in the boat, you think that right up until it ends up below the ocean… that Matty ice is sure thick, watch out for those!

  22. Matt Ryan’s going to get him fired. Nobody on the Colts apparently watched him play the last couple years.

  25. Sub par left tackle. Pittman out and no other real receiving threat. What is Ryan supposed to do?

  26. I watched Ryan throw a couple of the worst INTs I’ve seen in a while – just moon balls up for grabs. Regardless of the pressure, and the supporting cast, you expect your supposedly HOF, super-experienced QB not to do that.

