Geno Smith files to trademark “they wrote me off but I ain’t write back though”

Getty Images

After the Seahawks beat the Broncos last Monday night, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith trotted out a new catch phrase. He’s now looking to cash in on it.

Via Josh Gerben on Twitter, Smith filed last week for trademark protection of the term “they wrote me off but I ain’t write back though.”

The application reveals that Smith intends to use the phrase on a wide variety of items.

Whether those items sell in sufficient numbers to justify the endeavor remains to be seen. But it’s hard to fault a guy for showing some entrepreneurial spirit when it comes to something he said after a big win.

In other words, yes, I like that. I like that.