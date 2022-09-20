Giants sign Jaylon Smith to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants will face the Cowboys on Monday night in Week Three and they announced the addition of a former Cowboy to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith has signed with the organization. It’s a return engagement for Smith as he played four games and made two starts for the Giants after being released by the Cowboys last season.

Smith entered the league as a 2016 second-round pick and missed his entire rookie year while recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered in his final game at Notre Dame. He played in every game for the Cowboys over the next four seasons and made the Pro Bowl after the 2019 season, but was phased out of the lineup early last season and moved on to the Packers before his first stint with the Giants.

Smith has 536 tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries over his entire career.