Kliff Kingsbury: I’d love to see Kyler Murray take over from the start every week

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said after Sunday’s wild comeback victory over the Raiders that he felt like he had to take over during the second half.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t mind having Murray do that all the time.

“I’d love to see it from the start every week,” Kingsbury said in his Monday press conference. “I think that’s the ability and the talent that he has and I’ve got to do a better job of getting our offense off to a quicker start, there’s no doubt. But we’ve seen him do that before and he can make it go when he wants to.”

Arizona has scored only seven points in the first half of its first two games. And that’s something Kingsbury knows needs to change moving forward.

“I think collectively we’ve just got to start faster,” he said.

The Cardinals will get the chance to do so against the Rams on Sunday.