Kyle Pitts: It’s a long season, I’m not getting frustrated

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 20, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons
Getty Images

Through two weeks, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has not been a significant statistical factor in Atlanta’s offense.

Ironically, he’s finished with two catches for 19 yards in each of the Falcons first two games. But in Week One he was targeted seven times. In Week Two, quarterback Marcus Mariota threw to him just three times.

Head coach Arthur Smith quipped, “It’s not fantasy football,” when asked about Pitts’ production after Sunday’s loss to the Rams. And the young tight end doesn’t seem to be sweating the numbers.

“It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Could go farther. So, I’m not getting frustrated.”

Pitts added that he also hasn’t been expressing outward frustration about his production to his teammates or coaches.

“I’m not going to coaches and yelling. I’m not going to Marcus and yelling,” Pitts said. “It is what it is. It’s a long season.”

Pitts led the Falcons last year with 68 catches for 1,026 yards. But he had just one touchdown.

Rookie receiver Drake London has been Mariota’s most productive target so far this year. He has 13 catches for 160 yards with a TD.

Atlanta’s next chance to get Pitts more involved will come against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

6 responses to “Kyle Pitts: It’s a long season, I’m not getting frustrated

  1. Interesting to see a top 5 pick in his second season not be a factor, where teams remove him from the game, and the media goes quiet.

    Kinda funny how through 2 weeks, the media obsession with lying about the Patriots to get click$ and ratings, is starting to show up. The lying can only survive for so long as the season unfolds.

    Look at all the 0-2 AFC teams that are supposed to be better than the Patriots (and aren’t). Of the 12 teams in the AFC that the media tries to claim is as good or better than NE, just got cut in half to 6 teams. And, if NE beats Baltimore on Sunday, it’ll be cut down even tighter.

    Lastly, note how the “the Pats lack talent” is clearly not true up against other teams who draft higher and are supposed to be a soup du jour team, and they’re just not.

    Media lying can easily be debunked and the lying has a shelf life.

    If Bill Belichick drafted a TE in the top 5 and he looked mediocre in season 2, I can only imagine what the media would be doing right now.

    He has 1 career TD in 19 games so far.

  2. I don’t think we will see teams draft these TE’s in the top 10 anymore. It simply never works out.

  3. It’s his second season, but also his second QB. It takes a little while to get in sync. The goal is to win a game, not get your TE stats. Let’s take care of our goals first. Pitts has nothing to worry about. It’s not fantasy football, but if he becomes available in my league, I’m picking him up.

  4. supercharger says:
    September 20, 2022 at 11:18 am
    I don’t think we will see teams draft these TE’s in the top 10 anymore. It simply never works out.

    11Rate This

    ———————

    As BB says, it’s a very hard position to develop, which is why there are so few elite ones or someone like a Waller is late to develop into a good one.

    This is also why you’re seeing a shift from quality dual TEs to more pass catching “move” TEs almost exclusively.

    These younger TEs don’t think they should have to block.

  5. ATL is short on weapons. Defenses are game planning to either take him or London out. There is more tape on Pitts to study. It will eventually balance out when the other teams catch on and have to game plan for London also. Its two games into Pitts second year on a mediocre offense. Lets simmer down.

  6. touchback6 says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:53 am
    Interesting to see a top 5 pick in his second season not be a factor, where teams remove him from the game, and the media goes quiet.

    Kinda funny how through 2 weeks, the media obsession with lying about the Patriots to get click$ and ratings, is starting to show up. The lying can only survive for so long as the season unfolds.

    ————————-

    Not only is the media not lying about the Patriots, there isn’t a team in the league that is afraid of playing against New England.

    Delusional fans, living in the past, are quite amusing. LOL

