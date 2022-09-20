Mike McDaniel: Facing Buffalo is a chance to play the best and see where you’re at

Getty Images

The Dolphins are coming off a thrilling 42-38 victory over the Ravens and now have to turn the page to face the Bills in Week Three.

Miami and Buffalo are two of the three AFC teams to start the season 2-0. Kansas City is the other.

In his Monday press conference, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel noted this upcoming contest should be a good measuring stick for where his team stands.

“The Buffalo Bills have won the division and done an unbelievable job in all three phases, so what better for the Miami Dolphins that’s a young team that that is really invested and they’re very eager to play football; what better opportunity than playing the best and seeing where you’re at?” McDaniel said in his press conference. “So, I think you don’t hide from it. I think you embrace the fact that they’re a good football team and that there’s one way to be put in the category of good football teams: you beat good football teams.

“So there’s a lot of opportunities in the course of the season. Specifically, there’s 17 if anyone’s counting, so this is 1/17th and it’s 1/6th of our division games, but it’s also an opportunity for us to see where we’re at and go against the best which as competitors — which our team is very competitive — you bask in that opportunity. It’s exciting so we’re going to do our best to prepare and see where we’re at the end of the 4:30 maybe, on Sunday.”

Through two weeks, Buffalo is first in points scored and third in total yards. The Dolphins rank fourth and second in the same two categories.

Sunday’s game has the potential to be an exciting, high-scoring matchup.