Mike McDaniel: Facing Buffalo is a chance to play the best and see where you’re at

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
The Dolphins are coming off a thrilling 42-38 victory over the Ravens and now have to turn the page to face the Bills in Week Three.

Miami and Buffalo are two of the three AFC teams to start the season 2-0. Kansas City is the other.

In his Monday press conference, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel noted this upcoming contest should be a good measuring stick for where his team stands.

“The Buffalo Bills have won the division and done an unbelievable job in all three phases, so what better for the Miami Dolphins that’s a young team that that is really invested and they’re very eager to play football; what better opportunity than playing the best and seeing where you’re at?” McDaniel said in his press conference. “So, I think you don’t hide from it. I think you embrace the fact that they’re a good football team and that there’s one way to be put in the category of good football teams: you beat good football teams.

“So there’s a lot of opportunities in the course of the season. Specifically, there’s 17 if anyone’s counting, so this is 1/17th and it’s 1/6th of our division games, but it’s also an opportunity for us to see where we’re at and go against the best which as competitors — which our team is very competitive — you bask in that opportunity. It’s exciting so we’re going to do our best to prepare and see where we’re at the end of the 4:30 maybe, on Sunday.”

Through two weeks, Buffalo is first in points scored and third in total yards. The Dolphins rank fourth and second in the same two categories.

Sunday’s game has the potential to be an exciting, high-scoring matchup.

1 responses to “Mike McDaniel: Facing Buffalo is a chance to play the best and see where you’re at

  1. I like McDaniels but the Dolphins o-line isnt good enough for them to keep up with the Bills. I think they will make some plays on offense but the game will be over by the end of the third quarter. I think the Bills will only win 31-17 or something like that but they will be up 24-3 or something like that. The Bills wont be able to back off on defense because the dolphins are so dangerous after the catch but the dolphins will prolly only have two descent drives all night and a couple of big plays because their offense and defense cant play long drives. they are completely dependent on scheming up big plays or easy rush lanes and their defensive gameplan will have to be too risky not to give up a big play on any drive that gets a few first downs

