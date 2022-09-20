Mike Vrabel: Coaching changes not going to happen right now

Getty Images

The Titans are 0-2 after being blown out by the Bills on the road Monday night and the team’s slow start led to questions about possible changes to the coaching staff on Tuesday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s status was the main subject of those questions. The Titans have scored three touchdowns in two weeks and their Derrick Henry-led running game has not produced as expected, but head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Tuesday press conference that firing Downing or any other coaches is “not something that’s going to happen right now.”

“I have confidence in our staff,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I have confidence in the guys that we put out there. We have to continue to coach and execute better. . . . I appreciate everybody’s opinion, but I have to make sure that everybody here — players and coaches — are all aligned and I know that they are. That’s how you get things fixed and you win a game.”

Vrabel said this “isn’t all of a sudden a time for wholesale changes” and that the Titans need to get “back to basics” as they try to reverse course after the two losses. If that doesn’t happen against the Raiders this weekend, Vrabel will face another round of questions about doing something to shake up an approach that isn’t working so far this season.