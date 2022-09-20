Mike Vrabel: Coaching changes not going to happen right now

Posted by Josh Alper on September 20, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Titans are 0-2 after being blown out by the Bills on the road Monday night and the team’s slow start led to questions about possible changes to the coaching staff on Tuesday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s status was the main subject of those questions. The Titans have scored three touchdowns in two weeks and their Derrick Henry-led running game has not produced as expected, but head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Tuesday press conference that firing Downing or any other coaches is “not something that’s going to happen right now.”

“I have confidence in our staff,”  Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I have confidence in the guys that we put out there. We have to continue to coach and execute better. . . . I appreciate everybody’s opinion, but I have to make sure that everybody here — players and coaches — are all aligned and I know that they are. That’s how you get things fixed and you win a game.”

Vrabel said this “isn’t all of a sudden a time for wholesale changes” and that the Titans need to get “back to basics” as they try to reverse course after the two losses. If that doesn’t happen against the Raiders this weekend, Vrabel will face another round of questions about doing something to shake up an approach that isn’t working so far this season.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Mike Vrabel: Coaching changes not going to happen right now

  3. Titans were 12-5 and Derrick Henry only played 8 games last year. I’d say they played fairly well, all things considered, in 2021. But with no AJ Brown this year, there’s no threat in the pass game that defenses can’t handle. He wasn’t replaced. That means defenses can focus on the run. Make them one dimensional, and it shows Tannehill’s warts. And their D is missing some key pieces as well. Sum that up…it sounds like they aren’t as good as they were lsat year.

  4. The Titans’ high water mark was somehow ending up as the #1 AFC seed last season. They have been since exposed for the mediocrity they truly are.

  5. rockpiler says:
    September 20, 2022 at 3:55 pm
    A quarterback change should definitely happen
    —————————-
    No it shouldn’t. If you want to start Willis then fine but he is a major project who may be years away from being ready.

    No QB outside of the truly elite ones are succeeding in that offense. Tannehill cannot control the fact that the OC’s scheme is outdated, his O-Line is in shambles, his RB now looks like the Ezekiel Elliott of the AFC, and the FO gutted his WR room that he meshed so well with (AJ Brown, Corey Davis, and Jonnu even though his contract sucks)

  6. Right again…If you drop to 0-2, it’s hard to get out of that gutter, especially in the AFC.

    Look how many teams we’ve been told our superior to NE in the AFC in 2022 and moving forward who are 0-2, and who clearly are worse teams with WORSE issues than NE.

    Cincy
    Tenn
    Oakland
    Indy

    And, it’s not like Cleveland and Pitt are juggernauts.

    This clears out a lot of teams who were just recently above NE in the power rankings.

    I just listed 6 total teams that NE is probably better than or already beat or should have beaten (Miami).

    It’s a long season, obviously. And, that’s sort of the point I am making. The media wants so badly to use “BB sucks without Brady”, “they lack talent”, “NE can’t be commpetitive” for clicks on their webpages, they’re being proven as liars early on compared to the rest of the soup du jour AFC field.

    I mean, it’s not like it gets easier for those teams I just listed. Cleveland or Pitt will be 1-2 on Thurs.

  7. No matter what they had to do, they should have signed AJ Brown. He was the threat that loosened up the defense for Henry.

  9. Should have gotten rid of Tannehill after last season and paid Brown. I’m no Jimmy G fan but he would have been a huge upgrade here.

  12. pioniere says:
    September 20, 2022 at 4:49 pm
    The Titans’ high water mark was somehow ending up as the #1 AFC seed last season. They have been since exposed for the mediocrity they truly are.

    40Rate This
    ———————

    Cap hell. I mean, we have people running around mocking the cap and these same people don’t get the discussion is about year to year sustainability in being competitive for the playoffs. It’s not about luck in a 1 year window where you barely beat the Bengals who actually outplayed and got jobbed in a SB.

    Les Snead took 10 years to keep his photos on Kroenke and finally win something. Like Elway and Denver getting lucky in a small window and buying a title, the Rams will also probably fall completely off the map in upcoming seasons due to a lack of internal drafting and development issues tied to continuity.

    That’s the discussion. Do you want to play the odds well or roll the dice and cross your fingers with Goodell helping you for financial gain?

    AJ Brown and Tyreek Hill were both deal off due to cap issues and poor management. There is no reason for that to have happened with both players in their prime.

    If they had drafted well, they’d be working from a position of strength in making moves, as opposed to one of weakness.

    Tenn is a one dimensional offense. It’s literally geared around Derrick Henry only @ 22 mil per which is a poor decision.

  13. They missed their window and wasted Henry’s career. Time to blow it up and start over.

  14. I just listed 6 total teams that NE is probably better than or already beat or should have beaten (Miami).
    ________________
    Kid, just face it. New England and Belichick are yesterday’s news. They aren’t the favored franchise anymore, and they’re a mediocre team.

  15. Either the Raiders or Titans will be 0-3 by the end of this weekend. Buffalo and KC are head and shoulders better right now but there are no trophies for winning September. The Patriots will continue to improve and I like what Tua and the Dolphins are doing. It took Josh Allen three years to figure out. Tua is in year three and Mac Jones is year two. The Patriots are also doing this rebuild without the benefit of years and years of top ten picks like Bills, Bucs, Bengals and Phins enjoyed while NE was winning Super Bowls.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.