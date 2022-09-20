Mitch Trubisky: I gotta get these playmakers the football

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is preaching patience with the team’s offense after a pair of lackluster outings to open the season, but that will only last so long if the team continues to have a hard time moving the ball.

One thing that would help is hitting on more explosive plays. Their longest gain to this point is a 32-yard reception by tight end Zach Gentry while preseason star George Pickens has just two catches for 26 yards and both Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are averaging under nine yards a catch.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky said on Tuesday that the offense has the ability to attack defenses down the field and that he needs to do more to take advantage of chances to do so.

“It’s there, and we had our opportunities,” Trubisky said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think earlier, I can take shots downfield. I think I can look for 14 more often, George. He’s doing a great job for us, and I just gotta get these playmakers the football. Whatever route they’re running, I just gotta get them the ball. It really comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive and putting ourselves in that position.”

The Browns defense has given up long touchdown passes in each of their first two games and Jets quarterback Joe Flacco had four scores in total last Sunday, so Thursday night might be a prime moment for the Steelers to start stretching things out.