New coach, same Kirk Cousins

Posted by Mike Florio on September 20, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

I’ve resisted writing this for most of the day. I wanted to have a cooling-off period. A chance to R-E-L-A-X. Serenity now.

Insanity later.

My mind has not changed. Although the Week One game between the Packers and Vikings prompted some to think that new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had tapped into a stronger, better, faster (OK, not faster) version of Kirk Cousins, Monday night’s game at Philadelphia featured Same Old Kirk. Prime Time Kirk. 8-8 Kirk.

He’s now 2-10 on Monday Night Football. That’s enough of a sample size to come to the conclusion that the size of the prime-time stage is too big for Cousins.

At some point, we all become whatever we’re going to be. In his eleventh season, Cousins won’t suddenly access some well of football talent that has eluded him for a decade. It’s there, or it’s not. For Cousins, it’s not.

He’s 60-60-2 as a starter. The ultimate middle-of-the-road, center-of-the-pack quarterback. Win some, lose some. But he’ll never win enough to be among the best.

New G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has acknowledged it. While he was perhaps too candid, he said what most fans are thinking. What maybe O’Connell had found a way to coach out of Cousins, based on Week One.

Based on last night’s game, it’s still there. Waiting to rear its ugly head whenever the lights turn on and the game kicks off at some point after the sun goes down.

The good news is that the Vikings currently are scheduled to play only one more night game this year, on Thanksgiving against the Patriots. Maybe that means Cousins and company will win enough to get to the postseason. To prevail in the wild-card round (as long as the game isn’t played at night). And then to lose in resounding fashion in the divisional round to a clearly better team on that team’s turf.

Sort of like what happened last night in Philadelphia.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “New coach, same Kirk Cousins

  1. Why would you need a cooling-off period to write what we’ve been saying about Cousins since the Vikings signed Cousins……3 contracts ago.

  3. As a Raiders fan we’re going through the same with Carr new coach same QB can’t always blame the coaches lol….

  5. The Vikings paid for the best median-level game-manager money could buy. Zimmer wasn’t wrong. The guy will never be a game-changer, and that’s what every team requires. Without him being a difference, Jefferson and Cook weren’t either. The schedule was released in mid-May. The Vikings have been preparing for one thing and one thing only. The Vikings put all their season-preparation eggs in the Packer basket and it paid off. Good luck with that.

  6. Zimmer was right. Spielman was wrong, but Kirk just gets paid, over and over and over again

  7. Zimmer was right about Mond…Cousins… I guess a defensive minded coach can see lack of talent and guts.

  8. If I’m not mistaken the Wilf’s asked Kirk Cousins for a loan in the offseason. Along with Dak Prescott…I’ve never seen 2 QBs make so much money and accomplish so little.

  9. The Vikings found out that not every game will be against a depleted team whose starters hadn’t seen live action in nine months.

  11. Ok it was a real bad look, a bad game, and Kirk is no Tom Brady, I know not even close, but to put the complete blame on him for last night is moronic, as a lifelong Viking fan (my first jersey was #10, what I seen last night was a horrendous defensive game plan, the corners were never within 8 yards of the line of scrimmage, I don’t remember seeing one blitz, the Vikings had one offenses possession, by the time they got there second one , they were already down 14 points, throw in the Smith drop, which definitely would of been a td, the bad route by JJ, how many drops throughout the night. And no running attack whatsoever. How do you just blame Cousins. He had a bad game, but he was by far not the only one. Just my opinion.

  12. It’s a little unfair to imply either you’re first or you’re last.

    He’s still better than most QB’s in the NFL right now.

  13. Kirk Cousins will never be able to win a Super Bowl due to the impossibility of winning 3 prime time games in a row. It’s not mathematically possible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.