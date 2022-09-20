NFL suspends Bills’ Bobby Hart one game

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 20, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Bills at Panthers
Getty Images

Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart has been suspended for one game as a result of an incident after Monday night’s game against the Titans.

The suspension was handed down by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, the second suspension in the NFL this week following the suspension given to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

“As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent,” Runyan wrote in a letter to Hart. “You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Hart has the right to appeal, but if he loses the appeal he will miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Hart is a backup who has played 19 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps this season.

17 responses to “NFL suspends Bills’ Bobby Hart one game

  3. As a Bills fan I can tell you full well that this is the most fight we’ve seen out of Bobby Hart since he’s been on the team.

  4. This loser team is just so unlikeable in so many ways. Entitled, arrogant and now starting brawls in the hallways.

  5. touchback6 says:
    September 20, 2022 at 6:30 pm
    This loser team is just so unlikeable in so many ways. Entitled, arrogant and now starting brawls in the hallways.

    More fans hate the Pats.

  7. Entitled, arrogant and now starting brawls in the hallways.
    ____________
    LOL!!

    Jealous, fearful and starting brawls on the Internet!!

  10. So he punched a coach, of the opposing team, in the head, and that is going to get him a 1 game suspension??? I realize the coach was not the target, but that is hardly the point.

  11. Buffalo fans have to celebrate any win they get during the regular season, because come Superbowl time it’s back to watching two other teams via for the title

  12. “touchback6 says:
    September 20, 2022 at 6:30 pm
    This loser team is just so unlikeable in so many ways. Entitled, arrogant and now starting brawls in the hallways.”
    _________________________

    The Patriots are indisputably the most disliked team in the history of sports. It was the Yankees, but the Pats surpassed them. And “entitled” and “arrogant” don’t even begin to describe the entire region of New England.

    And you have a short memory. You don’t recall the brawl that the Pats started in a joint practice just a few weeks ago?

  15. Should trade him to the patriots, he’d fit right in to the culture of guys like Kraft and Hernandez.

