NFL suspends Bills’ Bobby Hart one game

Getty Images

Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart has been suspended for one game as a result of an incident after Monday night’s game against the Titans.

The suspension was handed down by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, the second suspension in the NFL this week following the suspension given to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

“As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent,” Runyan wrote in a letter to Hart. “You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Hart has the right to appeal, but if he loses the appeal he will miss Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Hart is a backup who has played 19 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps this season.