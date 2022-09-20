Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Big-time performance on a big-time stage

Getty Images

One of the talking points about the Eagles this offseason was whether Jalen Hurts would prove to be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback and he made a persuasive case in his favor on Monday night against the Vikings.

Hurts was 26-of-31 for 333 yards and a touchdown through the air and he ran for 57 yards and two more scores to lead the Eagles to a 24-7 win. Head coach Nick Sirianni called it a “big-time performance on a big-time stage” during his press conference and a testament to the work that Hurts has put in this year.

When Hurts took his turn at the podium, he was asked if Monday’s game was his best as a pro. Hurts didn’t answer that directly and used his response to credit his teammates.

“I said it earlier, no man is an island,” Hurts said. “You have to draw your strength from others. I can’t perform without the other 10 on the field. Same on the other side. They need me to do my job for them to eat. It’s a collective group. It was a big team win. A big-time team win.”

Hurts also lamented the Eagles’ inability to pile up more points in the second half on Monday, but there was plenty to like as they moved to 2-0 on the young season.