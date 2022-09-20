Perrion Winfrey: Last week’s discipline something I needed to mature

Getty Images

Browns rookie defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey played in the team’s season opener, but he was inactive for their Week Two loss to the Jets after being held out of practice on Friday for disciplinary reasons.

Winfrey is back with the team this week and he declined to disclose what led the team to take action. He did say it was part of “learning where you need to be and how you need to be there” and that he believes it will lead to a positive change to how he approaches the job.

“I just feel like it was something that I needed to mature,” Winfrey said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “I feel like I wouldn’t be the player that I’m going to be now if it had not happened, so I’m glad that it happened. Everything happens for a reason in my eyes.”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he and other players on the team “used our voice a couple of times” to let Winfrey know that he needs to learn how to be professional. Winfrey said he believes his teammates are “trying to help me become a grown man” over the rest of his rookie season.