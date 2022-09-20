PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL power rankings

1. Bills (2-0; No. 1): An unexpectedly huge test is looming in Miami. It’s hard to see them not passing it.

2. Chiefs (2-0; No. 2): The offense is great, and the defense is good enough to step up on the nights the offense isn’t playing that way.

3. Buccaneers (2-0; No. 3): The offense is pretty good, and the defense is good enough to step up on the afternoons the offense isn’t playing that way.

4. Eagles (1-0; No. 5): The offense is great, and the defense is pretty damn good, too.

5. Rams (1-1; No. 4): They still have plenty of work to do to get back to where they were last year.

6. Dolphins (2-0; No. 12): TuAnon is going mainstream.

7. Packers (1-1; No. 8): They got the win, but are they ready to compete with the Bucs? We’ll find out on Sunday.

8. 49ers (1-1; No. 9): The Trey Lance experiment will be delayed for a year. The team is good enough to win plenty of games without him.

9. Ravens (1-1; No. 6): John Harbaugh-coached teams aren’t supposed to blow big leads.

10. Cowboys (1-1; No. 17): Every win with Cooper Rush is money in the bank for Dak’s return.

11. Bengals (0-2; No. 7): It’s not panic time yet, but panic time is coming quickly.

12. Chargers (1-1; No. 11): If they can stay healthy, they can be great this year.

13. Titans (0-2; No. 10): The Ryan Tannehill era isn’t over yet, but they’re holding the rope on the curtain.

14. Patriots (1-1; No. 20): It wasn’t pretty. Most of their wins this year probably won’t be.

15. Steelers (1-1; No. 13): The Steelers aren’t good enough to drop interceptions and muff punts.

16. Cardinals (1-1; No. 21): Let Kyler cook.

17. Raiders (0-2; No. 15): Mark Davis made the right decision to skip Sunday’s game.

18. Jaguars (1-1; No. 31): First place in the AFC South? First place in the AFC South.

19. Jets (1-1; No. 32): Garrett Wilson is going to be a star in this league.

20. Saints (1-1; No. 19): One team woke up after the brawl, and the other did not.

21. Giants (2-0; No. 25): Early wins under a new regime gets the players to buy in.

22. Browns (1-1; No. 16): If Jets-Browns had been played in prime time, Kevin Stefanski would have been getting the Nathaniel Hackett treatment all week long for the late-game clock management.

23. Vikings (1-1; No. 18): Changing coaches fails to make Kirk Cousins better in prime time.

24. Seahawks (1-1; No. 22): The only thing this team has in common with the ’72 Dolphins is its overall approach to offensive football.

25. Broncos (1-1; No. 24): Even a win feels like a loss when the coach is a deer in the headlights.

26. Lions (1-1; No. 30): The Lions have a chance to get everyone’s attention this weekend in Minnesota.

27. Washington (1-1; No. 23): They played well in the one half of the game they decided to show up for.

28. Bears (1-1; No. 27): It wasn’t as bad as the final score would suggest, but it still wasn’t good.

29. Falcons (0-2; No. 28): They’ll remain in this zip code until they start winning.

30. Texans (0-1-1; No. 29): “Work in progress” may be the T-shirt slogan, for a while.

31. Panthers (0-2; No. 26): Matt Rhule will do well at Nebraska next year.

32. Colts (0-1-1; No. 14): Maybe the problem wasn’t Carson Wentz.

27 responses to “PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL power rankings

  1. TuAnon is going mainstream? How about we just all admit we have no idea where Tua’s ceiling lies?

  3. Rams 5th? Niners top 10? What a joke. What have the Rams shown to justify that 5 slot after getting blown out by the Bills and almost losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL whose QB hasn’t started in years?

  4. If only these rankings were based on how the teams have played and not on preseason expectations.

  7. The Steelers are tied for first in the AFCN! They will be be all alone in first after taking care of business against the Browns on Thursday night and the Pats beating the Ravens. GO STEELERS!

  8. Colts: You made your quarterback the scapegoat then went out and lost to the same team but even worse without said scapegoat. Karma, is that you?

  9. Either Philadelphia is rated too high or Detroit is way too low.
    If Eagles defence is that good, then Lions dropping 35 on them last week should give rise to the thought that their offence is going to score a lot of points this year. And that surely means a higher spot than at 26 below a bunch of teams that can’t score or defend.

  10. Rams got shellacked by the Bills and barely scraped by the Falcons and they’re at 5?
    No, just no. Last season is last season. They’ve looked awful in both their games so far.

  11. Chiefs offence looked great?
    That’s only true if you ignore the numerous drops that opposing defences have had against Mahomes. That offence is going to sorely miss Hill, and the cracks are already showing.

  12. Giants are probably a mirage at 2-0, but you simply can’t have them below the 0-2 Titans after beating them in week 1.

  13. Vikings look outclassed in every way against Iggles. But after that put-down of Green Bay the week before, where does that leave the Packers? Sunday vs Tampa Bay will tell us a lot.

  14. Way to go Dolphins and Eagles! As I said in the summer, your QBs are really good and won’t get the respect they deserve.

  15. You are being way too kind to the Ravens. You put up 38 points you should win. That defense was atrocious. And they still have to play Josh Allen, Brady and Burrow twice.

  17. I’m the furthest thing from being a Vikings fan, and I can tell you they’re rated much too low.

  18. Steelers are way higher than 15. We would be 2-0 if it wasn’t for the officiating. Ridiculous to have them that low.

  Either Philadelphia is rated too high or Detroit is way too low.
    If Eagles defense is that good, then Lions dropping 35 on them last week should give rise to the thought that their offence is going to score a lot of points this year. And that surely means a higher spot than at 26 below a bunch of teams that can't score or defend.

    —————————————————————————————-
    Eagles probably deserve to be at 4, but the Lions certainly deserve to be MUCH higher than 26. That team looks pretty darn good after 2 weeks. That offense looks really good and the defense, although lacking talent on the back-end, makes up for it with an aggressive style of play.

  20. Not sure what evidence there is to support Titans at 13. Terrible offseason, winless on the year and just no-showed against a conference rival. Titans will be picking top 10 in the 2023 draft.

  That (KC) offence is going to sorely miss Hill, and the cracks are already showing.
    ==========

    They're the #2 offense in the League.. 32 points per game…….

  citizenstrange says:
    September 20, 2022 at 9:33 am
    The Steelers are tied for first in the AFCN! They will be be all alone in first after taking care of business against the Browns on Thursday night and the Pats beating the Ravens. GO STEELERS!

    ———————-

    Steelers fans more chirpy about the Pats vs Ravens than Pats fans?

  23. Tampa Bay’s defence is ” … good enough to step up …” ??? Wow. Faint praise. The Buccaneers’ defence is elite, the best in the league, and will carry the team until bulk of the receiving corps returns from the M.A.S.H. unit.

  27. Detroit should definitely be ranked higher. I’m looking forward to seeing them play against their division rivals.

