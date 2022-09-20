PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL power rankings

Getty Images

1. Bills (2-0; No. 1): An unexpectedly huge test is looming in Miami. It’s hard to see them not passing it.

2. Chiefs (2-0; No. 2): The offense is great, and the defense is good enough to step up on the nights the offense isn’t playing that way.

3. Buccaneers (2-0; No. 3): The offense is pretty good, and the defense is good enough to step up on the afternoons the offense isn’t playing that way.

4. Eagles (1-0; No. 5): The offense is great, and the defense is pretty damn good, too.

5. Rams (1-1; No. 4): They still have plenty of work to do to get back to where they were last year.

6. Dolphins (2-0; No. 12): TuAnon is going mainstream.

7. Packers (1-1; No. 8): They got the win, but are they ready to compete with the Bucs? We’ll find out on Sunday.

8. 49ers (1-1; No. 9): The Trey Lance experiment will be delayed for a year. The team is good enough to win plenty of games without him.

9. Ravens (1-1; No. 6): John Harbaugh-coached teams aren’t supposed to blow big leads.

10. Cowboys (1-1; No. 17): Every win with Cooper Rush is money in the bank for Dak’s return.

11. Bengals (0-2; No. 7): It’s not panic time yet, but panic time is coming quickly.

12. Chargers (1-1; No. 11): If they can stay healthy, they can be great this year.

13. Titans (0-2; No. 10): The Ryan Tannehill era isn’t over yet, but they’re holding the rope on the curtain.

14. Patriots (1-1; No. 20): It wasn’t pretty. Most of their wins this year probably won’t be.

15. Steelers (1-1; No. 13): The Steelers aren’t good enough to drop interceptions and muff punts.

16. Cardinals (1-1; No. 21): Let Kyler cook.

17. Raiders (0-2; No. 15): Mark Davis made the right decision to skip Sunday’s game.

18. Jaguars (1-1; No. 31): First place in the AFC South? First place in the AFC South.

19. Jets (1-1; No. 32): Garrett Wilson is going to be a star in this league.

20. Saints (1-1; No. 19): One team woke up after the brawl, and the other did not.

21. Giants (2-0; No. 25): Early wins under a new regime gets the players to buy in.

22. Browns (1-1; No. 16): If Jets-Browns had been played in prime time, Kevin Stefanski would have been getting the Nathaniel Hackett treatment all week long for the late-game clock management.

23. Vikings (1-1; No. 18): Changing coaches fails to make Kirk Cousins better in prime time.

24. Seahawks (1-1; No. 22): The only thing this team has in common with the ’72 Dolphins is its overall approach to offensive football.

25. Broncos (1-1; No. 24): Even a win feels like a loss when the coach is a deer in the headlights.

26. Lions (1-1; No. 30): The Lions have a chance to get everyone’s attention this weekend in Minnesota.

27. Washington (1-1; No. 23): They played well in the one half of the game they decided to show up for.

28. Bears (1-1; No. 27): It wasn’t as bad as the final score would suggest, but it still wasn’t good.

29. Falcons (0-2; No. 28): They’ll remain in this zip code until they start winning.

30. Texans (0-1-1; No. 29): “Work in progress” may be the T-shirt slogan, for a while.

31. Panthers (0-2; No. 26): Matt Rhule will do well at Nebraska next year.

32. Colts (0-1-1; No. 14): Maybe the problem wasn’t Carson Wentz.