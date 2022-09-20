Please indulge us by taking a short survey

Getty Images

Good afternoon. We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.

You can either talk to us about that when we call, or you can answer some simple multiple choice questions regarding your relationship with this specific web destination by simply clicking on this link. It’s up to you.

We’re implementing a brief survey of our readers. We’ve done a couple of these over the years. We know it’s a pain in the ass to stop everything you’re doing and answer questions. Frankly, I wouldn’t want to do it. We hope that, in this regard, you aren’t like me.

But the survey really does move quickly and smoothly. Also, when you’re finished, you’ll be brought back to PFT.

Again, here’s the link. Thanks for doing it. And if you choose not to do it, that’s fine, too. We know your time is valuable, and we appreciate that you devote any of it to this specific destination.