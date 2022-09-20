Report: Jason Pierre-Paul visiting Ravens

Getty Images

Veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul became a free agent in March. He has received little interest since.

He visited with the Ravens in early June, but they did not sign him.

Pierre-Paul is back in Baltimore today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Pierre-Paul, 33, spent the past four seasons with the Buccaneers after eight seasons with the Giants. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler with two Super Bowl rings.

In 2021, Pierre-Paul played through a shoulder injury for most of the year, appearing in 12 games and making 2.5 sacks. He had shoulder surgery in February.

In his 12-year career, Pierre-Paul has 603 tackles, 91.5 sacks, 164 quarterback hits, four interceptions and 21 forced fumbles.