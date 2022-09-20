Report: No decision expected today in Mike Evans’ appeal

Getty Images

The NFL is not anticipating a ruling on Mike Evans’ appeal of a one-game suspension today, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Former NFL receiver James Thrash heard Evans’ appeal Tuesday.

It seems likely a decision will come Wednesday as the Bucs begin their on-field work for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Evans got a running start and shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground after Lattimore chirped at Tom Brady and bowed up on running back Leonard Fournette. It set off a brawl.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected, after Evans explained to an official, “It’s Tom Brady. What do you want me to do?”

Evans and Lattimore have a history. Evans’ shove of Lattimore in 2017 drew Evans a one-game suspension, though he wasn’t ejected from that game.

Thrash heard Evans’ appeal in 2017, too, and Thrash upheld Evans’ suspension five years ago.

The Bucs have injuries to receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones and are awaiting word about whether they will have Evans on Sunday. That prompted them to sign veteran Cole Beasley to the practice squad for depth.