Report: No decision expected today in Mike Evans’ appeal

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Saints
Getty Images

The NFL is not anticipating a ruling on Mike Evans’ appeal of a one-game suspension today, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Former NFL receiver James Thrash heard Evans’ appeal Tuesday.

It seems likely a decision will come Wednesday as the Bucs begin their on-field work for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Evans got a running start and shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground after Lattimore chirped at Tom Brady and bowed up on running back Leonard Fournette. It set off a brawl.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected, after Evans explained to an official, “It’s Tom Brady. What do you want me to do?”

Evans and Lattimore have a history. Evans’ shove of Lattimore in 2017 drew Evans a one-game suspension, though he wasn’t ejected from that game.

Thrash heard Evans’ appeal in 2017, too, and Thrash upheld Evans’ suspension five years ago.

The Bucs have injuries to receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones and are awaiting word about whether they will have Evans on Sunday. That prompted them to sign veteran Cole Beasley to the practice squad for depth.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: No decision expected today in Mike Evans’ appeal

  1. It’s crazy that nobody is talking about Jon Runyan’s son Jon Runyan Jr being a starter on the Packers. He suspended the Bucs best offensive playmaker the week they play the Packers. Obvious collusion. Regardless of whether you think he deserves to be suspended, that’s clearly not right.

  2. firerogergoodell says:
    September 20, 2022 at 6:31 pm
    It’s crazy that nobody is talking about Jon Runyan’s son Jon Runyan Jr being a starter on the Packers. He suspended the Bucs best offensive playmaker the week they play the Packers. Obvious collusion. Regardless of whether you think he deserves to be suspended, that’s clearly not right.

    ————————-

    While I agree with you that he should recognize the conflict and recuse himself to avoid even the appearance of impropriety, pretty much anyone else serving in his place that looks at that film is going to suspend him. I would, even as my heart wants him to play I would still think its the right decision.

    But I would have suspended Lattimore too for punching Fournier.

    I also submit that by coming in and putting Latimore on the ground like that Evans might have saved his life. Because he removed Lattimore from being in front of the just punched Fournier.

  3. firerogergoodell says:
    September 20, 2022 at 6:31 pm
    It’s crazy that nobody is talking about Jon Runyan’s son Jon Runyan Jr being a starter on the Packers. He suspended the Bucs best offensive playmaker the week they play the Packers. Obvious collusion. Regardless of whether you think he deserves to be suspended, that’s clearly not right.
    ——————————-
    Tell us all about the collusion and not being right, since it won’t be someone with the last name of Runyon making the final decision on the appeal.

  5. To firerodgergoodell: Read the article again, wait don’t bother it says James Thrash will be making the decision in the penalty. Good Lord people READ before you hit send.

  6. It doesn’t matter who gave the suspension or who hears the appeal. Evans has a history of this behavior and if he is not given a stiffer penalty or bigger fine he will continue to act this way. Why he decided to do this crap the week before the Packers game is just a coincidence, but probably not the last time he does.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.