Ryan Tannehill: It was a brutal night

Getty Images

When the Titans tied the Bills with a Derrick Henry touchdown in the first quarter, it looked like they might be able to give the Bills a game on Monday night.

That touchdown turned out to be the lone high point of the night, however. The Bills would score the final 34 points of the game and the Titans made major mistakes in all phases of play in a 41-7 loss that dropped them to 0-2 on the season.

They turned the ball over four times and finished with 187 yards of offense as the Bills pass rush overwhelmed a line that lost left tackle Taylor Lewan. The defense also had players go down as Stefon Diggs ran wild and punt returner Kyle Philips muffed a punt for the second straight week. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team got their “asses kicked” and quarterback Ryan Tannehill agreed that things were a mess across the board.

“It’s brutal,” Tannehill said, via John Glennon of SI.com. “I haven’t been part of a whole lot of games like that. Brutal night. We have a lot of football out in front of us. Have to turn the page quickly tonight on this one and get ready to go next week.”

The Titans get a short week to get ready for a home game against the Raiders in a matchup of 2021 playoff teams looking for their first win of the year. No team has made the playoffs after an 0-2 start since 2018 and only the winner of that game will have a realistic chance of ending that streak.