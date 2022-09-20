Stephon Diggs visits PFT Live, the morning after his stellar night

Getty Images

Stephon Diggs really is HIM. And we had a chance to talk to HIM him on Tuesday, the morning after a 12-catch, three-touchdown night against the Titans.

We’ll post a story or two based on some of the specific things Stefon said, once we have a transcript ready. For now, though, here’s a chance to watch and listen to what one of the best receivers in the NFL had to say about the early-season performances of one of the league’s best teams.

It’s a short and simple 15-minute interview, but you likely will learn some things from that you may not have known about Stefon Diggs.

