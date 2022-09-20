Taylor Lewan still being evaluated, Bud Dupree injury not a long-term concern

Getty Images

The Titans lost some players to injury on their way to losing Monday night’s game to the Bills and head coach Mike Vrabel offered brief updates on a couple of them during a Tuesday press conference.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan was taken to the locker room on a cart after injuring his knee during the first quarter of the 41-7 loss. Vrabel said that Lewan’s injury is still being evaluated and that any idea about his outlook will come once that work is done.

Linebacker Bud Dupree left the game after suffering a hip injury. Vrabel said that the team does not have any long-term concerns about Dupree’s health.

The Titans also had linebacker Ola Adeniyi and kick returner Trenton Cannon leave on Monday night. Wednesday’s practice report will shed some light on their chances of playing against the Raiders this weekend.