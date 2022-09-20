Ted Karras: Our line has to earn Joe Burrow’s trust

Getty Images

The Bengals spent the offseason trying to improve their offensive line after Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times over the course of last season, but the early returns have not been good.

Burrow has been sacked 13 times over the first two weeks of the season and the Bengals are 0-2 as they head into this weekend’s matchup with the Jets. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that Burrow’s playing style plays a role in some of the sacks and that certainly plays a role, but so does the blocking and center Ted Karras said that the offensive line has not done enough to make Burrow comfortable in the pocket.

“That’s our biggest goal here moving forward — helping our guy have confidence in us, earning his trust,” Karras said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I feel like it’s something we haven’t done yet.”

Karras is one of four new starters on the line and another one, right tackle La'el Collins, said he’s confident the group “will get on the same page and just start doing what we do.” The sooner the better for the Bengals’ chances of making it back to the postseason.