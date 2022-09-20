Texans place Justin Britt on non-football illness list and Kevin Pierre-Louis on IR

Getty Images

Texans center Justin Britt missed last week’s practices and Sunday’s game because of personal issues. The team has not elaborated but did place him on the non-football illness list Tuesday.

Britt started Week 1 and played all 70 offensive snaps.

He started 11 games last season for the Texans and has 98 career starts, including 86 with the Seahawks.

Scott Quessenberry started at center Sunday against the Broncos.

The Texans also are placing linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve.

Pierre-Louis injured his groin in Sunday’s game after playing 20 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams. He saw action on 22 defensive snaps and 29 on special teams in Week 1.