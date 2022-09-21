49ers add Tevin Coleman to practice squad

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 21, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Veteran running back Tevin Coleman is heading to San Francisco.

Coleman is signing with the 49ers’ practice squad, for his second stint in San Francisco. Coleman started 11 games for the 49ers in 2019, carrying 137 times for 544 yards, and was a backup for them in 2020.

The 29-year-old Coleman is a longtime favorite of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta when Coleman was playing for the Falcons.

The 49ers also officially placed quarterback Trey Lance on injured reserve and signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to the practice squad.

  2. Kyle surely must have known better than to risk his QB on meaningless runs up the middle, so did he do it to extricate himself from Trey not being ready enough?

  4. Even on the practice squad he will have more rushing yards than the Seahawks entire offense on Sunday.

