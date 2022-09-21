49ers add Tevin Coleman to practice squad

Getty Images

Veteran running back Tevin Coleman is heading to San Francisco.

Coleman is signing with the 49ers’ practice squad, for his second stint in San Francisco. Coleman started 11 games for the 49ers in 2019, carrying 137 times for 544 yards, and was a backup for them in 2020.

The 29-year-old Coleman is a longtime favorite of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta when Coleman was playing for the Falcons.

The 49ers also officially placed quarterback Trey Lance on injured reserve and signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to the practice squad.