Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to find motivation in being overlooked in the draft

During this year’s Hard Knocks, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown rattled off the names of the 16 receivers taken before him in the draft. It was the show’s most impressive effort to remember a long list of names, by far.

On Sunday, St. Brown got a chance to play against one of the players drafted before him — Dyami Brown of the Commanders.

Brown went 30 picks ahead of St. Brown, to the Commanders. On Sunday in Detroit, St. Brown’s Lions faced the Commanders. And St. Brown had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, along with 68 rushing yards.

On Wednesday, St. Brown showed that he’s still thinking about the teams that took other receivers instead of him.

“The draft, it is what it is,” St. Brown said. “Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown. I don’t know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that. Or how many yards he had. I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell.”

St. Brown was asked whether he was watching Brown.

“I didn’t see him in the game much,” St. Brown did.

There’s a reason for that. Brown was in the game for one play on offense, seven on special teams.

Meanwhile, St. Brown has been making the most of his many chances. After first gaining widespread attention with his game-winning touchdown catch against the Vikings late last season, St. Brown has been phenomenal.

Per the league, he’s the third player ever under the age of 23 to record a touchdown reception in at least six consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski.

St. Brown also has becime the third player in league history to record at least eight receptions in eight consecutive games, joining Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas.

That’s a great list of names. Far greater than the list of names of all receivers drafted ahead of him last year.