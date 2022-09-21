Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Lions’ selection of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 draft didn’t draw a lot of fanfare, but he’s generating plenty of it on the field these days.

St. Brown had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Commanders to continue his remarkable run of productive games for the NFC North club. St. Brown has caught at least eight passes in each of team’s last eight games — only Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown have done that before — and he has caught seven touchdowns in his last six appearances.

The NFL recognized St. Brown’s efforts with the NFC offensive player of the week award on Wednesday.

No player has ever caught at least eight passes in nine straight games, so St. Brown will go for that record against the Vikings in Week Three.