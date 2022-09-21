Braden Mann named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Braden Mann is the Jets punter. But he did a couple of extra things in Sunday’s stunning comeback victory over the Browns that helped him earn AFC special teams player of the week.

In the first quarter, Mann executed a successful fake punt with a 17-yard pass to receiver Jeff Smith that kept New York’s drive going. Eventually the Jets scored a touchdown that tied the game 7-7.

Then after quarterback Joe Flacco‘s 66-yard touchdown to receiver Corey Davis late in the fourth quarter, Smith executed a successful onside kick that gave the Jets the opportunity to win the game.

They did it with Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

Mann is the first Jets punter since 2015 to earn special teams player of the week honors.

The Jets will take on the 0-2 Bengals in Week Three.