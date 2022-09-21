Brycen Hopkins suspended three games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins for the next three games for violating the NFL’s policy of substance abuse. The league announced the suspension Wednesday.

He is eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 10, following the Rams’ Week 5 game against the Cowboys.

Hopkins has played eight offensive snaps and six on special teams in two games. He has no stats.

He played five games in 2020 after the Rams made him a fourth-round draft choice and five games in 2021. Hopkins has one career catch for 9 yards.