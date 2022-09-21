Cardinals focused on starting faster

Getty Images

The Cardinals pulled off an astounding comeback to beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on the road in Week Two, but they know they can’t keep spotting their opponents big halftime leads if they want to continue winning games.

Arizona was down 20-0 at halftime to the Raiders a week after they trailed the Chiefs 23-7 at the break and they weren’t able to make any headway against Kansas City in a 44-21 loss. Defensive end Zach Allen said that starting faster is “a point of emphasis” for the team as they prepare to face the Rams in Week Three and left tackle D.J. Humphries had a similar take on the task at hand.

“That’s the focus of the week, for sure,” Humphries said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “It’s good to know we can battle back, but it definitely would be nice to get that fast start so we wouldn’t have to put so much stress on our hearts and give us high blood pressure.”

Humphries said it is a “good feeling” to know that the Cardinals roster is filled with players who will keep fighting when they fall behind, but that he’d “rather see us be able to get the fast start and produce like we know we can.” We’ll find out if they can pull that off on Sunday.