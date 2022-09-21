Christian Kirk: Good start “doesn’t say much,” have to do it all 17 weeks

Getty Images

When the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million early in free agency, the general reaction was that they overspent in order to secure the services of a player who had not been a No. 1 receiver during his time in Arizona.

Kirk responded to those views by saying he has “so much more left in the tank” and he’s used the first two weeks of the season to make that case. Kirk followed up six catches for 117 yards in the opener with six more for 78 yards and two touchdowns in their Week Two win over the Commanders.

The 195 yards are Kirk’s best over a two-game stretch in the NFL, but he isn’t using that as ammo against criticism. Kirk said that it doesn’t mean much unless he can keep it up for an entire season.

“The way I look at it is it doesn’t say much because I’ve got to do this for all 17 weeks,” Kirk said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “And that’s my plan. This is just two weeks. That’s my demeanor. I’m here to do this for all 17 weeks and help this team win. Being productive and helping this team getting Ws and putting us in position to make a playoff push, that’s all I can ask for. That’s my mentality and that’s my attitude for the rest of the year.”

Kirk’s numbers may not convince the masses that he was worth the investment the Jaguars are making in him, but the Jaguars will likely be content if the first two weeks of this year are sign of what’s to come.