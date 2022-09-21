Damontae Kazee suspended three games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Steelers safety Damontae Kazee three games for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The suspension was listed on the league’s personnel notice.

Kazee went on the injured reserve list Sept. 1 with a wrist injury.

He now is eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 10, following the Steelers’ Week 5 game against the Bills. Kazee will lose three game checks.

Kazee was the team’s third safety behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds before his injury in the final preseason game. Tre Norwood has filled in during Kazee’s absence.

He was a starter for the Cowboys last season and totaled 52 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.