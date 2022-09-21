Darius Slay is the NFC defensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on September 21, 2022, 8:47 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

PFT named Eagles cornerback Darius Slay our defensive player of the week for Week Two of the 2021 season and the NFL also honored Slay on Wednesday.

Slay has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week in recognition of his effort in Monday night’s win over the Vikings. It’s the fifth time Slay has taken home that prize.

Slay had two interceptions in the 24-7 win and he played the lead role in making Vikings star Justin Jefferson a non-factor in the proceedings. Jefferson caught six passes for 48 yards a week after feasting on the Packers for 9 catches, 148 yards, and two touchdowns.

Slay and the Eagles will go for a 3-0 start in Washington this weekend.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Darius Slay is the NFC defensive player of the week

  2. Too bad Aiden Hutchinson got hobbled in the second half, because if he had a couple more big plays he could have given Slay a run for his money. Great game by Slay though. Shutting down JJets is more impressive than the INTs.

  5. That was the best game I’ve seen played by a corner since the early days of Revis Island. Well deserved award for Slay.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.