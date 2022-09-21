Davis Mills pops up on practice report with right thumb injury

Posted by Charean Williams on September 21, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT
Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans during week 2 of NFL season
Davis Mills popped up on the Texans’ practice report Wednesday. The team lists the starting quarterback with a right thumb injury, though Mills was a full participant.

He has passed for 417 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in two games this season.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) missed practice with their injuries. Edge rusher Jerry Hughes took a veteran’s rest day.

Linebackers Blake Cashman (hip) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (neck) were limited.

