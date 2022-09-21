Doug Pederson: Justin Herbert is turning himself into a really good passer

Getty Images

The Jaguars are heading to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers this weekend, which means preparing to take on quarterback Justin Herbert.

While Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in last Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs, head coach Brandon Staley said last Friday that Herbert is considered day-to-day — which means he may not miss any time. It helps that Los Angeles had a mini-bye to give Herbert more time to heal.

But in facing Herbert, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows his defense could be in for a significant challenge.

“They’ve surrounded him with early with some good talented guys, the run game, the receiving corps,” Pederson said in his Wednesday press conference. “And they’re playing good defense, too, since they’ve been there. Really, it’s the mentality of the coach, too. Brandon Staley is an aggressive guy and that’s how the team, they’re going to feed off of that. That’s kind of the idea here, too, is that the team will feed off of the tone that I set for them. You see that with this group. This group flies around.

“And that quarterback… He can run, he’s talented with his legs, obviously. He’s turning himself into a really good passer.”

Receiver Keenan Allen missed the Week Two game with a hamstring injury, but has a chance to be back for Sunday. Pederson noted that the combination of Allen and receiver Mike Williams is tough to stop.

“Two really good players — two big, physical guys, too,” Pederson said. “It’s going to take all hands on deck in our secondary, whether you end up doubling a guy or sometimes you’ve just got to lock up man-to-man and play, maybe on third down. But our guys will battle.”

Through two games, Herbert’s completed 72 percent of his passes for 613 yards with six touchdowns and an interception.