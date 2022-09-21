Frank Ragnow back at practice, John Cominsky out after hand surgery

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a more positive update on the team’s injury situation on the offensive line than what they’re dealing with on the defensive line.

Campbell said that center Frank Ragnow would be back at practice on Wednesday. He did not play last Sunday because of groin and toe injuries that kept him off the field during practice last week as well.

Left guard Jonah Jackson also missed last weekend’s win and he will remain off the field on Wednesday due to a finger injury.

On the defensive side, the Lions are set to be without defensive tackle John Cominsky after he had hand surgery. Cominsky is not going on injured reserve, which would require him to miss four games, but there’s no word on a timetable at this point.

Cominsky has three tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits so far this season.