Graham Gano snags NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Giants kicker Graham Gano had a good game against his former team last Sunday.

Gano made four field goals against the Panthers, including a 56-yarder with 3:34 left to play in the game. That kick broke a 16-16 tie and the Giants would hold on for a 19-16 win that lifted them to 2-0 on the season.

The other field goals that Gano hit in the contest were 36- and 33-yarders during the first quarter and a 51-yard kick earlier in the fourth quarter. He also hit an extra point after the lone Giants touchdown of the afternoon.

Gano is now 64-of-69 on field goals in 35 career games for the Giants. He made 85.5 percent of his field goals over seven seasons in Carolina.