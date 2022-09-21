Harrison Butker does not practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Chiefs may have to go another week without their regular kicker.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Harrison Butker won’t practice on Wednesday, as Kansas City begins to get ready to play Indianapolis.

Butker injured his left ankle during the Week One victory over the Cardinals.

“[Ankle injuries are] tricky,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “I’m not necessarily telling you it’s a high-ankle sprain. It’s an ankle sprain, but it’s a matter of getting the swelling out and letting the tendons there heal up a little bit. He’ll be all right.”

Butker hit 89 percent of his field goals last season and 47-of-49 extra points. He hit a 54-yard field goal and all four of his extra points in Week One.

On Kansas City’s practice squad, Matt Ammendola would kick for Butker again if he’s unable to play in Week Three.

Reid also said defensive end Mike Danna would not practice on Wednesday.

Kansas City’s full injury report will be released later.