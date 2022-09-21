Harrison Smith suffered a concussion Monday night

Getty Images

Vikings safety Harrison Smith will have to clear the concussion protocol in order to play against the Lions this weekend.

After Monday night’s loss to the Eagles, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that Smith was being evaluated for a concussion. On Wednesday, O’Connell confirmed that Smith suffered a concussion and that the team will have to wait and see what kind of progress he makes heading into Sunday.

“Harrison’s in the protocol,” O’Connell said. “Short week, so it’ll be kind of a day-to-day process. He feels pretty good, but we’ll kind of allow that process to play out.”

Smith was busy against the Eagles and finished thenight with 13 tackles. He had seven tackles and interception in the season-opening win over the Packers.