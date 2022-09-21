Hunter Renfrow out of practice Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 21, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals cornerback
Getty Images

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow wasn’t practicing with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Renfrow went for a concussion evaluation after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Cardinals and he remains in the concussion protocol as the team moves on to prepare for their game against the Titans.

Renfrow went for the evaluation after fumbling on his final two catches of the game. The Raiders recovered the first, but Renfrow coughed it up again a couple of plays later and Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball for the game-winning touchdown.

Center Andre James (concussion), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) also missed practice for the Raiders on Wednesday.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Hunter Renfrow out of practice Wednesday

  2. It’s too bad, great kid . And nothing from the league about him taking a strike to the head, no flag no fine no nothing. If that was a raiders player there would’ve been a flag, fine and possibly a suspension.

  4. Would hate to see him start getting concussions. Hopefully he can power through and not start being susceptible to them. Terrible road to go down.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.