Hunter Renfrow out of practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow wasn’t practicing with the Raiders on Wednesday.

Renfrow went for a concussion evaluation after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Cardinals and he remains in the concussion protocol as the team moves on to prepare for their game against the Titans.

Renfrow went for the evaluation after fumbling on his final two catches of the game. The Raiders recovered the first, but Renfrow coughed it up again a couple of plays later and Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball for the game-winning touchdown.

Center Andre James (concussion), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) also missed practice for the Raiders on Wednesday.