Jameis Winston also has an ankle injury

Getty Images

Saints coach Dennis Allen said earlier in the day that Jameis Winston was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Winston injured his back in the season opener.

But the practice report revealed Winston also has an ankle injury.

Winston downplayed his injuries after practice, saying “a lot of guys are playing with something.”

Winston has four fractures in his back, and whether he’s really “feeling good” as he insists or not, the quarterback is making no excuses.

“I’m feeling. . . . My main goal is to find a way to get better every day, whatever it is with my body, whether it’s conceptionally, as a leader,” Winston said, via video from the team. “Like I’m trying to find a way to get better every single day. That doesn’t stop no matter the circumstances.”

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), tight end Taysom Hill (rib), safety Marcus Maye (rib), fullback Adam Prentice (shoulder) and receiver Deonte Harty (foot) also were limited.